Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers

Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers(WCBI)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) - Railroad workers in Louisville, Mississippi discovered the body of a missing teen while working in the woods on Monday.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety Crime Scene Unit and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation were soon called in to assist.

Authorities would confirm Wednesday that the body found was, in fact, that of Montevious Goss. He was wearing hunting coveralls and white athletic shoes.

Louisville police had been searching for Goss for more than two weeks.

His mother told 3 On Your Side that the 16-year-old was last seen at her sister’s home, but did not take the bus to school.

The State of Mississippi issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert on January 15.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating to determine the cause of death.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Laurel man dies in single-vehicle crash in Forrest County
Crystal Miller, 33 (left), and Devin Marzan, 29 (right) both of Pensacola, Fla., were arrested...
3 arrested Saturday after narcotics found during safety checkpoint on U.S. 98
L to R: Deputy Jared Hutto, arrested Jermaine Ross and Deputy Xavier Thigpen shortly after...
JCSD deputies capture wanted man after foot pursuit
Officials say a DNA test shows a Hancock County man fathered the 18-month-old child of his...
Hancock County man arrested after DNA test shows he fathered teen victim’s baby
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

.
Southern Bone and Joint opens orthopedic urgent care center - Fixed
Test For Diabetes, Woman
Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program offers free life coaches to qualifiers
Even though she’s severed ties, Linda Buford still wants to help Uber and other rideshare...
‘If he would have went bang, bang, I wouldn’t be here today’: Uber driver shot in head shares story for first time
Tavell Whitfield will start his tour February 15.
State beta president preparing for multi-state tour