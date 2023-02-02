Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program offers free life coaches to qualifiers

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program gives Medicare Part B recipients free life coaches for a year.

The Centers For Disease Control started the program in 2010 and is bringing it back this year.

The goal of the program is to help eliminate the risk of diabetes in those 65 and up.

Lifestyle coaches will be available within each state zip code. They will provide information about dietary health, physical health and diabetes education.

The program will also provide a support group for those with similar interests wishing to overcome challenges.

“The lifestyle coach that you’ll be working with, they’re local,” said Phil Trotter, chairman for the Mississippi Diabetes Coalition. “They know your community. They know you (and) the environment that you’re living in. And, so, that’s the good news. They know their community and who they’re working within (during) their sessions.”

There will be no out-of-pocket costs for eligible recipients of the program.

For more information, contact the Mississippi Lifestyle Care Referral at support@lifestylereferral.com or visit Mississippi Diabetes Prevention Program’s website.

