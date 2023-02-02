Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program offers free life coaches to qualifiers

Excel ER
Test For Diabetes, Woman(Image Point Fr | Shutterstock)
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program gives Medicare Part B recipients free life coaches for a year.

The Centers For Disease Control started the program in 2010 and is bringing it back this year.

The goal of the program is to help eliminate the risk of diabetes in those 65 and up.

Lifestyle coaches will be available within each state zip code. They will provide information about dietary health, physical health and diabetes education.

The program will also provide a support group for those with similar interests wishing to overcome challenges.

“The lifestyle coach that you’ll be working with, they’re local,” said Phil Trotter, chairman for the Mississippi Diabetes Coalition. “They know your community. They know you (and) the environment that you’re living in. And, so, that’s the good news. They know their community and who they’re working within (during) their sessions.”

There will be no out-of-pocket costs for eligible recipients of the program.

For more information, contact the Mississippi Lifestyle Care Referral at support@lifestylereferral.com or visit Mississippi Diabetes Prevention Program’s website.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Laurel man dies in single-vehicle crash in Forrest County
Crystal Miller, 33 (left), and Devin Marzan, 29 (right) both of Pensacola, Fla., were arrested...
3 arrested Saturday after narcotics found during safety checkpoint on U.S. 98
Officials say a DNA test shows a Hancock County man fathered the 18-month-old child of his...
Hancock County man arrested after DNA test shows he fathered teen victim’s baby
L to R: Deputy Jared Hutto, arrested Jermaine Ross and Deputy Xavier Thigpen shortly after...
JCSD deputies capture wanted man after foot pursuit
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

The Mississippi State Legislature is set to redraw districts based on 2020 Census results.
HB 1158 passes through House, moves to Senate
Southern Bone and Joint opens orthopedic urgent care center
Southern Bone and Joint opens orthopedic urgent care center
Southern Bone and Joint opens orthopedic urgent care center
Southern Bone and Joint opens Orthopedic Urgent Care
Local healthcare workers encourage people to practice healthy habits for National Heart Month
Merit Health Wesley encourages people to practice healthy habits for American Heart Month