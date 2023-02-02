Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum hosts opening event

After years of planning, the Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum held a soft opening Wednesday.
By Trey Howard
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - After years of planning, the Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum held a soft opening Wednesday.

Visitors were able to view six rooms in the museum dedicated to both local and national leaders in Black history.

The keynote speaker traveled from Baton Rouge to be a part of the event. He said he hopes visitors gain a deeper understanding of African American history.

“When I heard about this project, I said this is wonderful,” said John Pierre. “And, it’s wonderful because there’s so many attempts now to suppress African American history and teaching, and we have to take it among ourselves from a community standpoint to make sure that doesn’t even occur.”

The museum will be open for business in seven days after the executive director adds the finishing touches.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Miller, 33 (left), and Devin Marzan, 29 (right) both of Pensacola, Fla., were arrested...
3 arrested Saturday after narcotics found during safety checkpoint on U.S. 98
The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition.
UPDATE: Missing boaters found safe by Coast Guard
Fatal crash generic
Laurel man dies in single-vehicle crash in Forrest County
When the first responding Glade and Powers fire engines arrived, they reported that the roof...
Jones Co. deputy loses home in overnight fire, State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating
L to R: Deputy Jared Hutto, arrested Jermaine Ross and Deputy Xavier Thigpen shortly after...
JCSD deputies capture wanted man after foot pursuit

Latest News

Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum hosts grand opening event
Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum opening
FCSO welcomes new K9 Officer Xen to the deputy team
FCSO welcomes new K9 to deputy team
FCSO welcomes new K9 Officer Xen the German shepherd
FCSO welcomes new K9 Officer Xen to the deputy team
Lauren Rogers Museum of Art opens "Lauren's Legacy" exhibit
Lauren Rogers Museum of Art opens ‘Lauren’s Legacy’ exhibit