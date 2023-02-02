Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum hosts opening event

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - After years of planning, the Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum held a soft opening Wednesday.

Visitors were able to view six rooms in the museum dedicated to both local and national leaders in Black history.

The keynote speaker traveled from Baton Rouge to be a part of the event. He said he hopes visitors gain a deeper understanding of African American history.

“When I heard about this project, I said this is wonderful,” said John Pierre. “And, it’s wonderful because there’s so many attempts now to suppress African American history and teaching, and we have to take it among ourselves from a community standpoint to make sure that doesn’t even occur.”

The museum will be open for business in seven days after the executive director adds the finishing touches.

