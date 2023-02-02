JSU Football releases 2023 schedule

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The two-time defending SWAC champions Jackson State released their 2023 schedule Wednesday night under first-year head coach T.C. Taylor.

Coach Taylor, the twenty-second head coach of the storied capital city football program, will lead his alma mater with two key motivating factors, winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference for the third consecutive time and winning the Celebration Bowl.

“We have unfinished business, starting with the SWAC,” Coach Taylor said introducing himself to JSU fans for the first time since he was hired in December. “You know what comes in December, [the Celebration Bowl]. You know we’ll be there… We understand the mission, and the mission is to win.”

The 2023 campaign will begin with a rematch of the Tigers’ 2021 Celebration Bowl defeat against South Carolina State in Atlanta, Georgia as a part of the MEAC/SWAC challenge. The game will take place on August 26, at Center Parc Stadium.

JSU will start conference play the following week against Florida A&M on September 3 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

The Tigers will again travel, this time to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to take part in the BoomBox Classic against Southern University as a non-conference game on September 6.

Jackson State’s first home game of 2023 will be against Bethune-Cookman in the W.C. Gordon Classic on September 23. JSU will host Alcorn State in the last regular season game of the 2023 season.

The SWAC Championship and the Celebration Bowl are listed on the schedule as well.

To view the full schedule, click here.

