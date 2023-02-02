Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

HPD seeking information on stolen air compressor

By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a stolen air compressor in an ongoing larceny investigation.

The air compressor, (similar one pictured below), was stolen from a construction site in the 6000 block of U.S. Highway 98 overnight on Jan. 30, 2023.

The tag on the rear bumper of the unit is the following: Tennessee (144850T).
The tag on the rear bumper of the unit is the following: Tennessee (144850T).(Hattiesburg Police Department)

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the trailer or the incident, please contact HPD at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Miller, 33 (left), and Devin Marzan, 29 (right) both of Pensacola, Fla., were arrested...
3 arrested Saturday after narcotics found during safety checkpoint on U.S. 98
The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition.
UPDATE: Missing boaters found safe by Coast Guard
Fatal crash generic
Laurel man dies in single-vehicle crash in Forrest County
When the first responding Glade and Powers fire engines arrived, they reported that the roof...
Jones Co. deputy loses home in overnight fire, State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating
L to R: Deputy Jared Hutto, arrested Jermaine Ross and Deputy Xavier Thigpen shortly after...
JCSD deputies capture wanted man after foot pursuit

Latest News

Tax season preparations through AARP
Tax season preparations through AARP
Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum hosts grand opening event
Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum opening
FCSO welcomes new K9 Officer Xen to the deputy team
FCSO welcomes new K9 to deputy team
Tax Season
AARP hosting free tax return sessions in the Pine Belt