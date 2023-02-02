HPD seeking information on stolen air compressor

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a stolen air compressor in an ongoing larceny investigation.

The air compressor, (similar one pictured below), was stolen from a construction site in the 6000 block of U.S. Highway 98 overnight on Jan. 30, 2023.

The tag on the rear bumper of the unit is the following: Tennessee (144850T). (Hattiesburg Police Department)

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the trailer or the incident, please contact HPD at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

