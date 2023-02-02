HPD seeking information on stolen air compressor
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a stolen air compressor in an ongoing larceny investigation.
The air compressor, (similar one pictured below), was stolen from a construction site in the 6000 block of U.S. Highway 98 overnight on Jan. 30, 2023.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the trailer or the incident, please contact HPD at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).
