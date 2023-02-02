Hattiesburg Pocket Museum hosts new Feb. exhibit

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new month means a new exhibit at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum.

However, February’s exhibit is for those who don’t want to celebrate Valentine’s Day in traditional ways.

It includes a confession journal for your biggest secrets, best advice or deepest regrets. There is also a display from Croatia called the “Museum of Broken Relationships.”

These items tell stories of heartbreak and unimaginable endings to real people’s love stories from around the world.

“This is its first showing in the United States as a traveling exhibit,” said Rick Taylor, Executive Director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. “We’re very excited to be first on the list, and we really like the subject matter and think it’s very appropriate for February-the month of Valentine’s- it’s the folks who might not think so fondly of Valentines.”

There are also origami hearts available for you to take, as a reminder that “while your heart might be broken, happiness can exist again.”

