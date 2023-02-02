FCSO welcomes new K9 Officer Xen to the deputy team

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office officially welcomed a new K9 officer on duty, Xen, the German shepherd.

Handler and FCSO Deputy Zack Ruple said he’s been working hard with Xen to get him prepared for duty by practicing different training techniques and giving commands in the German language.

“It’s a lot more than holding on to a leash,” said Ruple. “He’s part of the family. I’ve had dogs in the past and just with the short time I’ve had him, he already tops them all.

We went through 6 weeks of training whether it was tracking, drug detection, apprehension work, on up to vehicle bailouts. I can’t tell you how good this dog is.”

With Xen being a dual-purpose K9, Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims says he’s looking forward to what the dog will do for the agency and the community.

“He actually fulfilled a goal of mine when I first came into office, having a K9 on every shift,” said Sims. “They bring so much to the agency, so many different missions they can fulfill from drug enforcement, tracking, suspect apprehension (to) PR. You name it, these K9s can do it.”

Ruple says when the K9 is not tracking suspects on duty, he enjoys showing Xen off to kids at different schools.

“I enjoy going to schools and letting kids see him and let them know law enforcement isn’t horrible,” Ruple said. “Right now, in this day in age, that’s exactly what we are shown to be, (which) is negative. But, when they see a big puppy, and they see him prancing around, it softens.”

Xen will be turning two years old on Feb. 12.

