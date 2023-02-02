Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

COLD CASE ARREST: Waveland man charged in 1987 Florida murder

Michael Lapniewski, Jr., 55, of Waveland, was arrested January 26, 2023 and charged with...
Michael Lapniewski, Jr., 55, of Waveland, was arrested January 26, 2023 and charged with First-Degree Murder.(MGN/Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - For 36 years, the murder of 82-year-old Opal Weil in St. Petersburg, Fla. has gone unsolved. But advancements in DNA testing have given investigators a new lead in the cold case that points to Waveland.

Michael Lapniewski, Jr., 55, of Waveland, was arrested January 26, 2023 and charged with First-Degree Murder.

According to detectives, on February 9, 1987, deputies were called to a home in unincorporated St. Petersburg to investigate a death. Opal Weil’s sister-in-law had been trying to call her. When she never answered the phone, the sister-in-law stopped by her house and found her dead. Her body showed obvious signs of trauma.

Detectives at that time said the killer got into the home by removing a single windowpane, and that the home’s phone line was cut.

Forensic technicians collected evidence left at the scene, including several hairs. They developed a partial DNA profile, but couldn’t find a match.

The case would sit dormant for decades until December 2020. That’s when the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office cold case detectives picked up the assignment. One of their first moves was a request additional testing of the hairs located at the scene.

After extensive testing was done by Parabon NanoLabs, family trees were constructed, and relatives were identified. From there, the DNA evidence narrowed down the suspects to three possible men. After extensive investigation, detectives excluded two of the them, leaving Lapniewski as the primary suspect. At the time of the murder, Lapniewski lived just half a mile away.

But that was 1987. In 2020, Lapniewski lived in Waveland, Miss. So detectives traveled west for the next step in their investigation: obtaining Lapniewski’s DNA and submitting it to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) for analysis.

That’s when detectives found Lapniewski’s DNA matched the profile developed from the evidence at the scene. Two years after they started their search for a killer, and more than three decades after the murder, the cold case team made an arrest.

Lapniewski was taken into custody in Waveland and extradited to Florida where he is charged with First-Degree Murder. He’s being held in the Pinellas County Jail without bond, awaiting trial.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Laurel man dies in single-vehicle crash in Forrest County
Crystal Miller, 33 (left), and Devin Marzan, 29 (right) both of Pensacola, Fla., were arrested...
3 arrested Saturday after narcotics found during safety checkpoint on U.S. 98
L to R: Deputy Jared Hutto, arrested Jermaine Ross and Deputy Xavier Thigpen shortly after...
JCSD deputies capture wanted man after foot pursuit
Officials say a DNA test shows a Hancock County man fathered the 18-month-old child of his...
Hancock County man arrested after DNA test shows he fathered teen victim’s baby
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

So, far Realty Executives has presented nearly $44,000 to HFHPB.
Realty Executives provides annual support to Habitat for Humanity
.
Southern Bone and Joint opens orthopedic urgent care center - Fixed
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
Test For Diabetes, Woman
Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program offers free life coaches to qualifiers