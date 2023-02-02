CDL Major II kicks off this weekend in Boston

(Gray News) - Starting today, the Boston Breach are hosting the Call of Duty Leagues (CDL) second major of the season. There is a lot of hype leading into this Major as several teams have made significant changes to their rosters since the first Major.

Most notably, long-time OpTic member Seth ‘Scump’ Abner announced his retirement from professional play two days after winning their first match in qualifiers for Major II. He previously stated he would retire after the 2023 season had concluded, but in his own words, “Coming into the year, I was already on the fence about giving it another go, and I thought I could do it. But I overestimated my energy, and that happens, and I hope that y’all can forgive me.”

Seth 'Scump' Abner (Image via OpTic Gaming)

This announcement also came after Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell got moved to the OpTic Texas bench in favor of a recent free agent from Los Angeles Guerillas, Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland. With Scump retiring, it once again freed up a spot for Dashy on the starting roster. Scump made it clear in his retirement announcement that he made the decision with complete faith in this new roster. With a 3-1 record in qualifiers since his departure and starting Major II in the winner’s bracket, it’s safe to say they’re a team to keep your eye on this weekend. Scump will co-stream the event this weekend on his Twitch stream, giving insights into what players might think during live competition and providing color commentary.

Another team who made significant changes to their roster since Major I is LA Guerrillas. In addition to dropping Huke to free agency, they also shifted Kris ‘Spart’ Cervantes and Travis ‘Neptune’ McCloud to LAG Academy, a team that acts as their bench and competes in CDL Challengers. To fill in the mostly vacant starting roster, the Guerrillas promoted Adam ‘Assault’ Garcia, Joseph ‘JoeDeceives’ Romero, and Kaden ‘Exceed’ Stockdale from LAG Academy. Their new roster went 2-3 in Major II qualifiers and secured a spot in the winner’s bracket to start the tournament.

For the London Royal Ravens, Paul ‘PaulEhx’ Avilla shifted to the bench in favor of Matthew ‘Skrapz’ Marshall, only to return six days later when Trei ‘Zer0′ Morris was placed on the bench instead. These adjustments haven’t been as impactful as they may have hoped, with the Royal Ravens failing to secure a single win in qualifiers. They will start Major II in the Elimination Bracket tomorrow.

The Mutineers made a small change to their starting four by switching out Carson ‘Brack’ Newberry for David ‘Davpadie’ Maslowski. They will also start their tournament play in the elimination bracket tomorrow.

Here is the full bracket for the weekend.

#CDL2023 MAJOR II IS HERE 🙌



Matches start at 1:30PM ET/ 10:30AM PT on https://t.co/NKHQShdfUp pic.twitter.com/9AZu3gneIW — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) February 2, 2023

The action has already started with the reigning champs from Major I, New York Subliners, falling 2-3 to Minnesota RØKKR in the opening match of the Boston Major II. Boston Breach is currently going head-to-head with Atlanta FaZe in the day’s second match. Toronto ULTRA will take on LA Guerrillas after that at 4:30 PM. And to round off day one, OpTic Texas will take on LA Thieves in what should be a hotly contested match at 6 PM. To watch all the action live, go to the Call of Duty Leagues broadcast here on Twitch.

