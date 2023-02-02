Win Stuff
Around the Pine Belt on National Signing Day

By Taylor Curet
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It was another busy National Signing Day around the Pine Belt as local players signed their respective letters of intent to play football at the next level.

  • Ty Jones (Bay Springs RB) – Mississippi State
  • DJ Cloyd (Columbia ATH) – Jones College
  • Christian Perry (Richton OL) – Jones College
  • Tyree Henley (Northeast Jones DL) – Jones College
  • Mason Jenkins (West Jones DE) – Jones College
  • Kelten Mickell (Petal DL) – Jones College
  • Marlon Lindsey (West Jones WR) – Jones College
  • Kennon Loftin (West Jones LB) – Jones College
  • Kaden Stevison (West Jones OL) – Pearl River
  • Tyrice Holloway (Bay Springs DB) – Pearl River
  • Amari Butler (Petal DB) – Pearl River
  • Quandarius Keyes (Laurel DB) – Pearl River
  • Javonta Caldwell (Laurel ATH) – Pearl River
  • Tucker Smith (Poplarville TE) – Pearl River
  • Nakiel Trotter (Poplarville LB) – Pearl River
  • Mark Will (Poplarville LB) – Pearl River
  • Matthew Will (Poplarville LB) – Pearl River
  • Mikyal Trotter (Laurel OL) – Mississippi Gulf Coast
  • Terrion McCullum (Laurel OLB) – Peru State (Nebraska)
  • Jalyn Spencer (PCS DL) – Northwest Mississippi
  • Cannon McClain (PCS DB) – Delta State
  • Damien McNair (PCS RB) – Ottawa (Kansas)
  • Kendale Johnson (Columbia WR) – East Central CC
  • Kye Braddock (Northeast Jones LB/LS) – Southwest Mississippi
  • Malcolm Boykin (Hattiesburg ATH) – Holmes CC
  • Randarius McLaughlin (Hattiesburg LB) – East Central CC
  • Lebranden Graham (Hattiesburg CB) – Faulkner (Alabama)
  • James Wilson (Bay Springs DL) – East Central CC
  • Demarion Campbell (Bay Springs DL) – Millsaps College
  • Jerdarius Young (Petal OL) – Central Georgia Tech
  • Braxton Goff (Petal OL) – East Mississippi
  • Trey Smith (Petal LB) – East Central CC
  • Chris Shorts (Jefferson Davis County DB) – East Central CC
  • Keeghan Rodgers (FCAHS RB) – Southwest Mississippi
  • Carter Hankins (Wayne County QB) – Mississippi Gulf Coast

