Around the Pine Belt on National Signing Day
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It was another busy National Signing Day around the Pine Belt as local players signed their respective letters of intent to play football at the next level.
- Ty Jones (Bay Springs RB) – Mississippi State
- DJ Cloyd (Columbia ATH) – Jones College
- Christian Perry (Richton OL) – Jones College
- Tyree Henley (Northeast Jones DL) – Jones College
- Mason Jenkins (West Jones DE) – Jones College
- Kelten Mickell (Petal DL) – Jones College
- Marlon Lindsey (West Jones WR) – Jones College
- Kennon Loftin (West Jones LB) – Jones College
- Kaden Stevison (West Jones OL) – Pearl River
- Tyrice Holloway (Bay Springs DB) – Pearl River
- Amari Butler (Petal DB) – Pearl River
- Quandarius Keyes (Laurel DB) – Pearl River
- Javonta Caldwell (Laurel ATH) – Pearl River
- Tucker Smith (Poplarville TE) – Pearl River
- Nakiel Trotter (Poplarville LB) – Pearl River
- Mark Will (Poplarville LB) – Pearl River
- Matthew Will (Poplarville LB) – Pearl River
- Mikyal Trotter (Laurel OL) – Mississippi Gulf Coast
- Terrion McCullum (Laurel OLB) – Peru State (Nebraska)
- Jalyn Spencer (PCS DL) – Northwest Mississippi
- Cannon McClain (PCS DB) – Delta State
- Damien McNair (PCS RB) – Ottawa (Kansas)
- Kendale Johnson (Columbia WR) – East Central CC
- Kye Braddock (Northeast Jones LB/LS) – Southwest Mississippi
- Malcolm Boykin (Hattiesburg ATH) – Holmes CC
- Randarius McLaughlin (Hattiesburg LB) – East Central CC
- Lebranden Graham (Hattiesburg CB) – Faulkner (Alabama)
- James Wilson (Bay Springs DL) – East Central CC
- Demarion Campbell (Bay Springs DL) – Millsaps College
- Jerdarius Young (Petal OL) – Central Georgia Tech
- Braxton Goff (Petal OL) – East Mississippi
- Trey Smith (Petal LB) – East Central CC
- Chris Shorts (Jefferson Davis County DB) – East Central CC
- Keeghan Rodgers (FCAHS RB) – Southwest Mississippi
- Carter Hankins (Wayne County QB) – Mississippi Gulf Coast
