Around the Pine Belt on National Signing Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It was another busy National Signing Day around the Pine Belt as local players signed their respective letters of intent to play football at the next level.

Ty Jones (Bay Springs RB) – Mississippi State

DJ Cloyd (Columbia ATH) – Jones College

Christian Perry (Richton OL) – Jones College

Tyree Henley (Northeast Jones DL) – Jones College

Mason Jenkins (West Jones DE) – Jones College

Kelten Mickell (Petal DL) – Jones College

Marlon Lindsey (West Jones WR) – Jones College

Kennon Loftin (West Jones LB) – Jones College

Kaden Stevison (West Jones OL) – Pearl River

Tyrice Holloway (Bay Springs DB) – Pearl River

Amari Butler (Petal DB) – Pearl River

Quandarius Keyes (Laurel DB) – Pearl River

Javonta Caldwell (Laurel ATH) – Pearl River

Tucker Smith (Poplarville TE) – Pearl River

Nakiel Trotter (Poplarville LB) – Pearl River

Mark Will (Poplarville LB) – Pearl River

Matthew Will (Poplarville LB) – Pearl River

Mikyal Trotter (Laurel OL) – Mississippi Gulf Coast

Terrion McCullum (Laurel OLB) – Peru State (Nebraska)

Jalyn Spencer (PCS DL) – Northwest Mississippi

Cannon McClain (PCS DB) – Delta State

Damien McNair (PCS RB) – Ottawa (Kansas)

Kendale Johnson (Columbia WR) – East Central CC

Kye Braddock (Northeast Jones LB/LS) – Southwest Mississippi

Malcolm Boykin (Hattiesburg ATH) – Holmes CC

Randarius McLaughlin (Hattiesburg LB) – East Central CC

Lebranden Graham (Hattiesburg CB) – Faulkner (Alabama)

James Wilson (Bay Springs DL) – East Central CC

Demarion Campbell (Bay Springs DL) – Millsaps College

Jerdarius Young (Petal OL) – Central Georgia Tech

Braxton Goff (Petal OL) – East Mississippi

Trey Smith (Petal LB) – East Central CC

Chris Shorts (Jefferson Davis County DB) – East Central CC

Keeghan Rodgers (FCAHS RB) – Southwest Mississippi

Carter Hankins (Wayne County QB) – Mississippi Gulf Coast

