AARP hosting free tax return sessions in the Pine Belt

The volunteers at AARP said they try to make these appointments as comfortable and short as possible.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for tax season, the AARP is hosting free tax return sessions right here in the Pine Belt.

The volunteers at AARP said they try to make these appointments as comfortable and short as possible.

There are four sights open for you to visit, they include:

• University Baptist Church, 3200 Arlington Loop, Hattiesburg — Each Monday beginning Feb. 6, 2023, through April 10, 2023

• The Sigler Center, 315 Conti Street, Hattiesburg — Each Tuesday beginning Feb. 7, 2023, through April 11, 2023

• Petal Center for Seniors and Veterans, 425 E. Central Avenue, Petal – Each Thursday beginning Feb. 2, 2023, through April 6, 2023; Saturdays – Feb. 4 and 25th as well as March 4 and April 1, 2023

• Laurel-Jones County Library, 530 Commerce Street, Laurel – Each Friday beginning Feb. 3, 2023, through April 7, 2023.

“I like to see people be happy when they get a refund, and we get to tell them there’s no charge,” said Woodle Ratcliff, the University Baptist Church site coordinator. “We do this for the community, we are all volunteers and none of us receive compensation from this. It’s our way to give back to the community.”

These sessions are by appointment only.

To reserve your spot in a session, you can fill out a form at aarpfoundation.org/tax-aid.

