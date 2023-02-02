Win Stuff
02/02 Ryan’s “Wet and Rainy” Thursday Morning Forecast

After days of clouds, our rainy day is finally here and we’ll see sun for the rest of the week.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Well we’ve been talking about it all week long and it’s finally here...our rainy day. Rain moved in this week all day Sunday, but since it’s just been cloudy, damp, and dreary. We haven’t seen any active weather outside of a random pocket of drizzle over the last few days, and still haven’t as of this morning, but by lunchtime more consistent rain will move in. Thankfully, it isn’t looking like this will be a particularly concerning event either in terms of rainfall or severe weather. Thunderstorms are not expected today, making severe weather all but impossible. I can’t rule out you might hear a rumble of thunder, particularly if you live in our southernmost counties, but that’s our worst-case scenario today. Expect mostly moderate showers with an occasional heavier shower and light rain throughout, with our highest estimated accumulations lingering around 1.25″...barely enough for even small scale flooding issues. I’ll see how the rain is falling by midday and doublecheck our rivers to make sure there won’t be any issues there so be sure to check back.

All in all today will be as cool as it was yesterday in the upper 40s and low 50s, but with the addition of the rain. It’s not expected to last into the morning hours of Friday now, and things will have already begun to clear up by sunrise. That’ll lead to a breezy, cool, and sunny Friday afternoon, with even more sunshine over the weekend and progressively warmer highs and lows. We’ll be back into the low 70s by the start of next week, climbing as high as the mid-to-upper 70s by the middle of the week when our next round of clouds and rain moves in.

