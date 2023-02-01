You’ll need your umbrella tomorrow as heavy rain moves into the Pine Belt

This evening will be cloudy and cool with temperatures holding steady in the upper 40s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow will be rainy and cold as a slow-moving cold front slides through the area. Highs will struggle to reach the low 50s with periods of rain likely during the day.

Friday will be much nicer with sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s.

This weekend will be sunny and nice with highs in the upper 50s on Saturday and mid 60s on Sunday.

Next week will start off warmer with highs in the low 70s. Skies will be sunny on Monday, but rain will return to the area by next Wednesday.

