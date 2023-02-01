Win Stuff
Richton home damaged in Wednesday afternoon fire

The fire started around 2 p.m. at a home on Bay Avenue in Richton.
The fire started around 2 p.m. at a home on Bay Avenue in Richton.(WDAM)
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The home of a Greene County Sheriff’s Department deputy and Richton Police Department officer was majorly damaged in a fire Wednesday afternoon.

According to family members, the fire started around 2 p.m. at the home on 701 Bay Avenue in Richton.

The home belonged to deputy/officer Jarrot Husband. His three children were reportedly at home at the time of the fire, but all three were able to get out of the house with no injuries.

The Runnelstown Volunteer Fire Department, Perry County Emergency Management Agency, Richton Police Department and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

The house received major damages, and the family said they lost everything in the fire.

A Gofundme account has been created for the family at https://bit.ly/3Ro7n3s

Clothing donations will also be accepted at the Richton Elementary School office. Those wishing to make donations are asked to let the office workers know who the donations are for.

