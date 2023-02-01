Over 11,000 units of counterfeit fentanyl seized in Hinds Co. drug bust

Win Stuff
Authorities seize over 11,000 units of counterfeit fentanyl in Hinds County drug bust(MDPS)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were arrested for having possession of over $200,000 in drugs, along with a few firearms, In Hinds County on Wednesday, January 25.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, MBN and the United States Marshals Service partnered together and conducted a search warrant at a residence in Jackson Tuesday, January 24, that led to the seizure of 9.4 pounds of marijuana, 496.5 grams of powder fentanyl, 350 grams of methamphetamine, 44 dosage units of hydrocodone, 34 dosage units of amphetamine, 23 grams of crack cocaine, 11,746 dosage units of counterfeit fentanyl, 200 dosage units MDMA, 91 dosage units of dilaudid, 110 dosage units of suboxone and 3 firearms, and audio/video surveillance footage.

The following day, both organizations arrested 32-year-old Roman Walker and 31-year-old Angel Hinton at a Hampton Inn in Hinds County

Walker was charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl, trafficking of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of hydrocodone, possession of amphetamine, possession of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, conspiracy to commit a felony, and possession of a stolen firearm.

He received no bond.

Hinton was charged with possession of hydrocodone while in possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana while in possession of a firearm.

Her bond has been set at $10,000.

The drugs seized have a total street value of approximately $275,000.

