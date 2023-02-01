Months after being hit by a car, Jackson Zoo’s newest bear doing ‘remarkably well’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bear that was brought to the Jackson Zoo after it was abandoned by its mother and hit by a car has made a recovery and is now on display to the public.

“He’s doing remarkably well,” said Dave Wetzel, deputy director of zoos for the Parks and Recreation Department.

“The original goal was to hopefully get him to a point where we could send him back to the wild, but he’s got some neurological problems from being hit by a car,” Wetzel said. “So, he’s a good candidate for here.”

Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks took the bear, now named Mathan, to the zoo late last summer after it was hit by a car.

After realizing the North American Black Bear could not be returned to the wild, zookeepers began training him to live in an exhibit.

The zoo was able to put Mathan on display about a week ago.

“Because of the weather, we haven’t had a lot of attendance, so he hasn’t had a lot of noise, but he’s had enough that we could tell he wasn’t really overly concerned,” Wetzel said.

“He wasn’t really thrilled about the gibbons screaming all day long, but that’s what gibbons do.”

So far, Mathan has made a near-full recovery and currently weighs in at 65 pounds.

“His diet right now consists of dog food, omnivore chow, apples, bananas, carrots, sweet potatoes, grapes, raisins, peanut butter... Bears are omnivores, so we give him a little bit of everything,” he said.

The zoo is still working to get permanent signage for his exhibit.

Fourth and fifth graders at John Hopkins Elementary named the bear Mathan before Christmas break.

Wetzel said the zoo also is working on getting Mathan a partner. He is currently the only North American Black Bear at the park.

