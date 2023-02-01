Win Stuff
Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association to visit state capitol

Multiple medical marijuana stakeholders will be at the state capitol Wednesday.
By Will Polston
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple medical marijuana stakeholders will be at the state capitol Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association has invited local cannabis business owners and operators from around the state of Mississippi to convene at the state capitol.

The capitol day event will give small business owners in the cannabis industry an opportunity to discuss amendments to Mississippi House Bill 1158. This bill contains key changes to Mississippi’s medicinal marijuana law enacted last year.

“We are being flooded by out-of-state applications, and these guys, as soon as they get a hold of a profit, it’s out of state,” said Pete Stokes, executive director of MICA. “These local guys, if their business is succeeding, you’re going to see that flourish. They’re going to buy cars here, they’re going to buy houses here, they’re going to buy groceries here, so all that affects our economy.”

“We’re really excited that the legislature is receptive to our message, that they’re hearing us, that they put amendments in the bill for us and that local businesses have an opportunity to thrive and we can set this market upright,” added Stokes.

The meeting is set for 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

