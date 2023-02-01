Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Merit Health Wesley encourages people to practice healthy habits for American Heart Month

Local health care workers encourage people to practice healthy habits for American Heart Month.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:32 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -With American Heart Month starting Feb. 1, local healthcare workers are urging people to practice healthy habits.

According to Merit Health Wesley Hospital, nearly half of the adults in America suffer from high blood pressure, which increases the risk of a heart attack and stroke. However, only about 1 in 4 people with high blood pressure have it under control.

Alicia Pace, a cardiology nurse practitioner at Merit Health Wesley, said most people can take steps now to reduce the risks related to heart disease.

“The severity of heart disease is actually the leading cause of death, one person every 34 seconds actually loses their life to heart disease,” said Pace. “Even though it’s a leading cause of death in our nation, it’s one of the most preventable. A lot of heart disease cases can be prevented by maintaining a healthy lifestyle.”

To help people further their heart health education for the month, Merit Health Wesley is offering a 28-Day healthy Heart Challenge where participants receive a brief email each day that includes education, inspiration and small daily challenges for how they can improve their heart health.

To sign up for the challenge, you can visit Merit Health Wesley’s website HERE.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said several people were injured, with two people being taken to nearby...
Bar fight leaves several people injured Saturday night, Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating
The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition.
UPDATE: Missing boaters found safe by Coast Guard
Around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway...
Wreck on Hwy 98 kills Lucedale man
When the first responding Glade and Powers fire engines arrived, they reported that the roof...
Jones Co. deputy loses home in overnight fire, State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, center, outlines his priorities during his State of the State...
Gov. Tate Reeves says state of our state is ‘stronger than ever’

Latest News

New Splash Pad coming to Laurel
Laurel works to get new splash pad
Mississippi gas prices jump up nearly 50 cents a gallon in January alone.
Gas prices take massive jump in January
6pm Headlines 1/31
6pm Headlines 1/31
Group to meet with lawmakers over HB 1158.
Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association to visit state capitol