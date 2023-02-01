Merit Health Wesley encourages people to practice healthy habits for American Heart Month

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -With American Heart Month starting Feb. 1, local healthcare workers are urging people to practice healthy habits.

According to Merit Health Wesley Hospital, nearly half of the adults in America suffer from high blood pressure, which increases the risk of a heart attack and stroke. However, only about 1 in 4 people with high blood pressure have it under control.

Alicia Pace, a cardiology nurse practitioner at Merit Health Wesley, said most people can take steps now to reduce the risks related to heart disease.

“The severity of heart disease is actually the leading cause of death, one person every 34 seconds actually loses their life to heart disease,” said Pace. “Even though it’s a leading cause of death in our nation, it’s one of the most preventable. A lot of heart disease cases can be prevented by maintaining a healthy lifestyle.”

To help people further their heart health education for the month, Merit Health Wesley is offering a 28-Day healthy Heart Challenge where participants receive a brief email each day that includes education, inspiration and small daily challenges for how they can improve their heart health.

To sign up for the challenge, you can visit Merit Health Wesley’s website HERE.

