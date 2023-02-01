Lauren Rogers Museum of Art opens ‘Lauren’s Legacy’ exhibit

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - This year, the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art is celebrating its 100 anniversary. On Tuesday, it opened its “Lauren’s Legacy” exhibit.

This exhibit allows the museum to display rare items it has collected over the past 100 years.

“This gives us an opportunity to celebrate them, but also put them in context with other things that were being collected at the same time, and then also other things that were going on when you look back over the last 100 years,” said George Bassi, the director of the LRMA. “History shaped what we collected, and, so I think that being able to see some objects that are rarely out is critical to people understanding who we are and kind of why we’re here.”

The exhibit will be open until April 2.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.