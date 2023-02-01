Win Stuff
Lauren Rogers Museum of Art opens ‘Lauren’s Legacy’ exhibit

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - This year, the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art is celebrating its 100 anniversary. On Tuesday, it opened its “Lauren’s Legacy” exhibit.

This exhibit allows the museum to display rare items it has collected over the past 100 years.

“This gives us an opportunity to celebrate them, but also put them in context with other things that were being collected at the same time, and then also other things that were going on when you look back over the last 100 years,” said George Bassi, the director of the LRMA. “History shaped what we collected, and, so I think that being able to see some objects that are rarely out is critical to people understanding who we are and kind of why we’re here.”

The exhibit will be open until April 2.

