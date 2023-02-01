Win Stuff
Laurel works to get new splash pad

The City of Laurel is working hard to get another splash pad within city limits.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:48 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The City of Laurel is working hard to get another splash pad within city limits.

Due to the supply chain and COVID-19; however, Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee says the price has changed. The tentative cost for the splash pad at Boston Park is $200,000.

Magee says the idea remains the same- creating another free attraction for residents and tourists to use on hot days in the summer.

“A nice attraction (for) anywhere in South Mississippi during the summer because when the temperatures are one hundred degrees, you look for some cool water somewhere, and the people love it and we’re glad we’re able to provide it for them,” said Magee.

Magee hopes to have a better timeline soon as the city council receives funding from the state.

