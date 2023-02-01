Laurel man dies in single-vehicle crash in Forrest County
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man died after sustaining injuries in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Mykel S. Lee was traveling west on Hwy 98 when his 2017 Hyundai Elantra left the road and struck a tree.
Lee was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The crash is under investigation.
