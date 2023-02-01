Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Laurel man dies in single-vehicle crash in Forrest County

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man died after sustaining injuries in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Mykel S. Lee was traveling west on Hwy 98 when his 2017 Hyundai Elantra left the road and struck a tree.

Lee was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition.
UPDATE: Missing boaters found safe by Coast Guard
Crystal Miller, 33 (left), and Devin Marzan, 29 (right) both of Pensacola, Fla., were arrested...
3 arrested Saturday after narcotics found during safety checkpoint on U.S. 98
When the first responding Glade and Powers fire engines arrived, they reported that the roof...
Jones Co. deputy loses home in overnight fire, State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating
L to R: Deputy Jared Hutto, arrested Jermaine Ross and Deputy Xavier Thigpen shortly after...
JCSD deputies capture wanted man after foot pursuit
Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog

Latest News

Lauren Rogers Museum of Art opens "Lauren's Legacy" exhibit
Lauren Rogers Museum of Art opens ‘Lauren’s Legacy’ exhibit
New Splash Pad coming to Laurel
Laurel works to get new splash pad
Local healthcare workers encourage people to practice healthy habits for National Heart Month
Merit Health Wesley encourages people to practice healthy habits for American Heart Month
Mississippi gas prices jump up nearly 50 cents a gallon in January alone.
Gas prices take massive jump in January