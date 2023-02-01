Committee deadline day at State Capitol: A look at some of the bills that did and didn’t survive

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are a lot of deadline days throughout the legislative session. But Tuesday’s deadline is the one where the largest majority of general bills die on the calendar.

You won’t be able to wager from the comfort of your home just yet. But Rep. Casey Eure’s House Bill 606 that cleared two committees sets up a task force to look at mobile sports betting before next session. You can bet from your phone now but only on casino property. Eure says they’re working towards making it so that...

“At home Saturday before a football game, you could place a bet without having to get in your vehicle and drive to the casino,” noted Rep. Casey Eure. “The bricks and mortar would be the ones that you’d be placing the bet with. They would be allowed to partner with DraftKings FanDuel.”

If you’ve wondered about the status of teachers carrying guns, House Bill 532 would establish the Mississippi School Safety Guardian Act. State law already allows armed teachers. This proposal still leaves that as an OPTION for districts but adds some framework if they choose it.

“They have to make sure that those teachers, staff go through the proper training, the proper mental evaluation, the proper background check,” said Rep. Nick Bain. “In other words, we’re not just giving any teacher carte blanche authority to go into a school with a gun.”

Postpartum Medicaid coverage COULD still be expanded to 12 months but the House bill was never taken up out of the Medicaid committee.

“The good news is that the Senate has the same bill and it has been reported out of committee,” explained author of the House version Rep. Missy McGee. “So either way, I’m hoping that we’ll get a chance to vote on it sooner or later in the session.”

And the Senate minority leader is disappointed to not see more movement on healthcare help.

“We have sponsored legislation on the Senate and the House side to roughly give about $150 million dollars to our hospitals that are struggling,” said Sen. Derrick Simmons. “We would like to see that legislation move even if Republican leadership do not expand Medicaid. We certainly want to do what we can to save our rural hospitals.”

One of the most recent bills to move out of committee was a resolution to restore a ballot initiative process. We’ll keep our eyes on that as it continues to move through the process.

