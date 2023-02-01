Win Stuff
Canton teen sentenced to 40 years for 2021 murder of then 16-year-old(Madison and Rankin County DA's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager from Canton was sentenced to prison Wednesday for the murder of Lakender Francis, which took place in 2021.

According to the Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Office, 17-year-old Marcus Luckett, Jr., who was 15 at the time of the murder, pled guilty to one count of second-degree murder in the Madison County Circuit Court Wednesday morning.

On April 24, 2021, Luckett followed a vehicle from Canton into Ridgeland on I-55. While passing the Renaissance Mall, Luckett fired shots at the vehicle, striking and killing Lakender Francis, who was 16, and wounding Kaiden Thomas, who was 19 years old during the time of the incident.

Luckett was ordered to serve 40 years and to be released after serving 28 years without the possibility of parole or early release.

He will be on five years of supervised probation upon his release.

