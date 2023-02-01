3 arrested, 1 detained after short vehicle pursuit in Ellisville Monday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested three people and detained one other person on Monday following a short vehicle pursuit In Ellisville.

JCSD narcotics agents arrested/detained the following people after the vehicle pursuit ended with the fleeing vehicle crashing on Blank Street in Ellisville:

*(A name or photo below does not mean this person is guilty of any charges, only that they were arrested/detained by JCSD in connection to this case.)

Paul Marsh, 40, Ellisville, was charged with felony fleeing, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and sale of a controlled substance. His Bond was set at $120,000.

Eric Cooley, 26, Laurel, was charged with possession of paraphernalia. He has since been released according to the jail website

Destiny Holifield, 22, Laurel, was charged with resisting arrest and shoplifting - less Than $250. Her bond has not yet been set.

Kenneth Shirley, 42, Ellisville, was detained on hold for the investigative but later released without charges.

JCSD said all four people were in the fleeing vehicle reportedly driven by Paul Marsh, which nearly struck a road construction worker on Blank Street during the pursuit.

Multiple JCSD units responded to the pursuit and were assisted by Ellisville Police Department units.

All four people were transported by the sheriff’s department to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.

