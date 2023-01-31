Win Stuff
'Wear Red Day' proclamation made in Laurel

Red Dress Proclamation in Laurel
Red Dress Proclamation in Laurel(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Check your closet for red clothing.

Friday is National Wear Red Day, and the City of Laurel held its formal proclamation Monday morning.

The goal is to paint the town red on Friday to bring awareness to heart disease, particularly in women.

This has been an annual tradition since 2007 in partnership with Faye Jackson, who lost her own daughter to heart disease.

”I want everybody to have a healthy heart or try to have a healthy heart and paint the town red, said Faye Jackson. “Let’s see so much red Friday that everybody will realize it’s American National Red Dress Day.”

Mayor Magee says he encourages everybody to wear red on Friday in support of the national event.

