‘Wear Red Day’ proclamation made in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Check your closet for red clothing.

Friday is National Wear Red Day, and the City of Laurel held its formal proclamation Monday morning.

The goal is to paint the town red on Friday to bring awareness to heart disease, particularly in women.

This has been an annual tradition since 2007 in partnership with Faye Jackson, who lost her own daughter to heart disease.

”I want everybody to have a healthy heart or try to have a healthy heart and paint the town red, said Faye Jackson. “Let’s see so much red Friday that everybody will realize it’s American National Red Dress Day.”

Mayor Magee says he encourages everybody to wear red on Friday in support of the national event.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.