State Sen. Chris McDaniel announces campaign for Lt. Gov.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Chris McDaniel has been a State Senator in Mississippi for 16 years, and he said he knows exactly what the job requires.

On Monday, McDaniel made an announcement in Jackson, telling voters he wants to take another role in the state as lieutenant governor.

“I want people to get to know me, who I am and see what my record is, and they’re going to find that I’m a conservative and I’ve been a fighter my entire life,” said McDaniel.

McDaniel said his top priority is taking on this new campaign. He said it is to keep Mississippi conservative.

“We need to make sure that we purge our universities and our colleges of this woke culture that’s so prevalent now,” McDaniel said. “We need to make sure that Mississippians have upward mobility in jobs, and we can do all of that by strong, conservative leadership.”

McDaniel is looking to unseat incumbent Lt. Gov. Delbert Hoseman.

A statement from Hoseman’s campaign reads in part:

...Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann’s conservative record is clear, implementing Voter ID to secure our elections, delivering the largest tax cut in Mississippi’s history, and overseeing a major teacher pay raise. Results matter and Delbert delivers.

Just a few days before the end of the qualifying period, McDaniel said he is ready to battle it out on the campaign trail ahead of the primary election in August.

“We’re going to be principled, and we’re going to work hard, and we’re going to make sure that Mississippians have a fighting chance to turn this country around,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel will continue his campaign announcement Monday night in Biloxi.

