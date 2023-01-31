Some Pine Belt medical marijuana dispensaries open and ready for business

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - After battling for more than a year, dispensaries across the Magnolia State are starting to open as the Mississippi Department of Health is finishing its first round of testing.

Dispensaries are receiving their first products, including Green Therapy, which is bringing in six strains to start.

“Word is kind of getting out through social media and it’s been busy today,” said Carter Lack, owner of Green Therapy. “We had a good day and I hope to continue that.”

According to Lack, sales have been steadily increasing daily.

Though customers are filing through, the reactions seem to be split because of the limited selection.

“People are very pleased to be able to get something, but also there is a pretty good percentage of people that are looking for the edibles and concentrates, that sort of thing,” Lack said. “We feel like we’ll have that stuff, probably anywhere between two to six weeks, but hard to say for certain.”

While medical marijuana is here to stay, buyers and sellers still have lots to learn. Lack feels as time goes by, that will become a little easier every day.

“The whole thing is relatively new to all of us, so we’re all kind of learning from each other,” Lack said. “There’s going to be some trial and error. We hope that we’ve helped people in a good way and then they come back and give us the results.”

MSDH must finish testing on oils and edibles before they will hit shelves for purchase.

