Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Some Pine Belt medical marijuana dispensaries open and ready for business

Dispensaries are receiving their first products, including Green Therapy, which is bringing in six strains to start.
By Will Polston
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - After battling for more than a year, dispensaries across the Magnolia State are starting to open as the Mississippi Department of Health is finishing its first round of testing.

Dispensaries are receiving their first products, including Green Therapy, which is bringing in six strains to start.

“Word is kind of getting out through social media and it’s been busy today,” said Carter Lack, owner of Green Therapy. “We had a good day and I hope to continue that.”

According to Lack, sales have been steadily increasing daily.

Though customers are filing through, the reactions seem to be split because of the limited selection.

“People are very pleased to be able to get something, but also there is a pretty good percentage of people that are looking for the edibles and concentrates, that sort of thing,” Lack said. “We feel like we’ll have that stuff, probably anywhere between two to six weeks, but hard to say for certain.”

While medical marijuana is here to stay, buyers and sellers still have lots to learn. Lack feels as time goes by, that will become a little easier every day.

“The whole thing is relatively new to all of us, so we’re all kind of learning from each other,” Lack said. “There’s going to be some trial and error. We hope that we’ve helped people in a good way and then they come back and give us the results.”

MSDH must finish testing on oils and edibles before they will hit shelves for purchase.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said several people were injured, with two people being taken to nearby...
Bar fight leaves several people injured Saturday night, Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating
Sawmill restaurant is under new management with an unclear future leaving some residence hoping...
Sawmill Restaurant officially closes; locals reflect on its heyday
Around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway...
Wreck on Hwy 98 kills Lucedale man
Cancer patient urges others to be more assertive with doctors
Cancer patient urging others to be assertive with doctors
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Mississippi to be well represented in Super Bowl LVII

Latest News

Traffic can commute as normal according to the city public works department.
Petal’s 8th Street Bridge reopens
8th Street Bridge reopens
8th Street Bridge reopens
Some Pine Belt medical marijuana dispensaries open and ready for business
Some Pine belt dispensaries are open
Drivers were asked to use caution on Southbound Interstate 59 (south of Hardy Street) while...
Hattiesburg emergency personnel help corral loose bull on I-59