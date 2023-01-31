SeMRHI announces new CEO

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative has a new chief executive officer.

Mississippi native Janice Robinson now holds the title. She is a graduate of The University of Southern Mississippi where she got her bachelor’s in business administration with an emphasis in marketing and her master’s in public health.

Shadowing the past leader of SeMRHI, Robinson said that transitioning into this role felt right.

“When this position came available, I was actually chief operating officer, and so had been grown by our previous CEO for a couple of couple years,” said Robinson. “And, so, I felt like I was ready to take that next leap of faith.”

SEMRHI provides health care services to those in the community, regardless of their ability to pay. They hope to establish themselves in rural communities so people can know that they are here to help.

Robinson said that she hopes to help improve health disparities in the Pine Belt and the state.

“So, that is a big, big thing for me; changing health disparities, one patient at a time, one community at a time, and hopefully, the numbers will show with our state not being at the bottom, but, you know, exceeding or excelling in health disparities, improving health outcomes,” Robinson said.

A coworker of Robinson says that she exemplifies the company’s mission.

“I see her continue the same initiative of where the organization is going. You know, because we are community-oriented, patient-centered,” said Vickie Martin, the SEMRHI director of operations. “And, again, I look at her drive, her passion, to want to take the organization to the next level. So I feel very confident in knowing that Janice Robinson is sitting at the wheel.”

Robinson hopes that the initiative can help as many people as possible and that they can continue building relationships with those in rural communities.

