Sean Payton to coach Denver after Saints, Broncos complete trade

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sean Payton will return to coaching next season as the head coach of the Denver Broncos, after the team completed a compensation deal with the Saints on Tuesday (Jan. 31), according to the NFL and multiple media reports.

Broncos agree to deal with Saints to hire Sean Payton as head coach. (via @Rapsheet & @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/Rov23S87M7 — NFL (@NFL) January 31, 2023

NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN was first to report that the Saints had agreed on a compensation package in exchange for surrendering Payton’s contractual rights to the Broncos.

Breaking: Saints and Broncos are finalizing compensation in return for Super Bowl-winning HC Sean Payton, sources tell ESPN. This clears the way for Payton to sign with the Broncos to become Denver’s next head coach.



And so Payton is expected to head to Denver as its next HC. pic.twitter.com/HA4RAtE6P8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2023

According to Schefter, the deal includes Denver sending its 2023 first-round pick in the NFL draft and its second-round pick in 2024 in exchange for Payton and the Saints’ 2024 third-round pick.

Compensation: Denver’s 2023 first-round pick and next year’s second-round pick for Sean Payton and the Saints’ 2024 third. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2023

Payton stepped aside from coaching this season to work as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports, but had two years remaining on his coaching contract with the Saints.

Speaking Sunday on the NFL on Fox pregame show, Payton wore a Broncos orange tie and said he expected his coaching future would be clarified this week.

“I think, in the next week, we’re gonna know a lot more,” Payton said. “We’ve had a chance to visit with a lot of great owners, a lot of outstanding organizations that are obviously looking for a reboot.”

The Saints would not face Payton and the Broncos next season. But they do face AFC West teams for their out-of-conference opponents in 2024. Payton would bring the Broncos to the Caesars Superdome for that contest.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Payton was the Broncos’ second choice for head coach. Rapoport said Denver was still trying to hire San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Tuesday, up until Ryans took the head coaching job of the Houston Texans.

Unbelievable: The #Broncos spent today trying to hire DeMeco Ryans AGAIN today before he recommitted to the #Texans, sources say. When he agreed to terms with the Texans, they moved and finalized Sean Payton. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2023

Neither the Broncos, Saints nor Payton immediately commented on the reports that he was taking over the Broncos. But last week, Payton took to Twitter to shoot down a report from the Washington Post that claimed there was “an issue” with his interview with Denver.

Zero truth to this. We had a great visit and@Broncos Ownership was fantastic!! https://t.co/PU9dP50bSg — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) January 26, 2023

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

