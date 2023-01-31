Petal’s 8th Street Bridge reopens

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - After being closed for nearly two months, the Petal 8th Street Bridge is open again.

The bridge was closed in early December for unexplained cave-ins.

This bridge provided a direct route to Petal Upper Elementary School.

“What we were having was an undermining of the bridge wall,” said Mark Trest, director of the Petal Public Works Department. “What we did was, we put a headwall in, which allows the water coming through here to hit the wall instead of the side of the bridge. Preventing it from undermining and causing a hole to appear on the side of the bridge or on top.”

Trest says the bridge is good to go and can accommodate normal traffic.

