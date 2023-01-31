More clouds ahead for the Pine Belt.

Skies will be cloudy for the rest of this evening as temperatures fall into the low 60s. Lows overnight will be near 60°overnight.

Tomorrow will be cloudy all day long with some fog around sunrise. Highs will top out into the mid to upper 60s.

Clouds will continue to hang around into your Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s.

Rain will move in on Thursday as a front slides through Mississippi. Rainfall could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Friday will start out cloudy with a few showers, but sunshine should return by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

This weekend will be nice and sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.