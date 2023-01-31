Win Stuff
Jones College athletes benefit from newly endowed scholarship

The memorial scholarship is named after Dennis Bohannon, a Jones College alumni who played football and baseball.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College athletes can now benefit from a recently endowed scholarship.

The memorial scholarship is named after Dennis Bohannon, a Jones College alumni who played football and baseball.

Bohannon is remembered for giving back to his community. He passed away on Nov. 7, 2020.

Even though he retired from teaching math and coaching the girls’ Mustang soccer team, Bohannon continued helping the football team as its statistician. He left his last football game to go home and finish figuring up the stats for the night and then relay the info to the media and coaches. However, Dennis unexpectedly passed away in his sleep that night.

During the most recent “Day of Giving” fundraiser that the Jones College Alumni Foundation, Bohannon’s sister decided to endow the scholarship in her brother’s memory.

“Mr. Bohannan was just such a wonderful athlete and we are so blessed and glad that his family decided to memorialize him with a scholarship,” said Joanna Newcomb, the Jones College scholarship coordinator.

The $10,000 scholarship will be awarded to an eligible athlete, which the student can use towards their campus expenses.

Students can apply for this scholarship by checking the JCJC website, through March 2023.

Jones College Foundation scholarships will be awarded for the fall 2023 semester.

