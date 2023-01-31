Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Jones Co. deputy loses home in overnight fire, State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating

When the first responding Glade and Powers fire engines arrived, they reported that the roof...
When the first responding Glade and Powers fire engines arrived, they reported that the roof had collapsed before getting to the scene.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the State Fire Marshal’s Office in the investigation of an overnight house fire in the Glade community that destroyed an off-duty deputy’s home.

The house fire was reported on Bell Road on Tuesday shortly after 1 a.m. Deputy/K9 Handler James Bell, his wife and two children were not at home at the time of the fire.

Glade, M&M, Powers, Rustin and Sandersville volunteer fire department units responded to the scene.

When the first responding Glade and Powers fire engines arrived, they reported that the roof had collapsed before getting to the scene.

Caption

There were no injuries reported to any emergency responders on the scene.

According to the sheriff’s department, the Bell family lost virtually all of their belongings in the fire.

This story will be updated when information is provided on how community members can help this family in their time of need.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said several people were injured, with two people being taken to nearby...
Bar fight leaves several people injured Saturday night, Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating
Around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway...
Wreck on Hwy 98 kills Lucedale man
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Mississippi to be well represented in Super Bowl LVII
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies
Sawmill restaurant is under new management with an unclear future leaving some residence hoping...
Sawmill Restaurant officially closes; locals reflect on its heyday

Latest News

A 19-foot red and white Mako skiff four overdue boaters were aboard before going missing in the...
UPDATE: Missing boaters found safe by Coast Guard
.
Jones Co. deputy loses home in overnight fire, State Fire Marshal's Office investigating
Traffic can commute as normal according to the city public works department.
Petal’s 8th Street Bridge reopens
Patients can now purchase medical marijuana from Pine Belt dispensaries.
Some Pine Belt medical marijuana dispensaries open and ready for business