JCSD deputies capture wanted man after foot pursuit

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A wanted man was captured in Jones County after a foot pursuit through a wooded area on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Jermain Ross, 36, fled on foot when spotted by JCSD Deputy Xavier Thigpen and Deputy Jared Hutto. He was wanted on a Jones County Justice Court warrant.

Additional JCSD units responded to the area near Carter Dees Road in the Hebron community and established a perimeter around the wooded area.

Deputies Thigpen and Hutto later located Ross within the perimeter and took him into custody. He was charged with disorderly conduct in addition to his arrest on the outstanding justice court warrant.

Ross is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

