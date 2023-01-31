Win Stuff
Hattiesburg emergency personnel help corral loose bull on I-59

Drivers were asked to use caution on Southbound Interstate 59 (south of Hardy Street) while...
Drivers were asked to use caution on Southbound Interstate 59 (south of Hardy Street) while emergency personnel attempted to help corral a bull that is loose.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Drivers in Hattiesburg were asked to “Moooooove” over Monday evening for emergency vehicles while personnel attempted to help corral a bull loose on Interstate 59 (south of Hardy Street).

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the bull has since been recovered.

As of 5:40 p.m., traffic was moving normally again on I-59 as officials attempted to clear the area and load the bull on a trailer.

It is not known how the bull got loose on the roadway.

