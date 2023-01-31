Win Stuff
FCSO deputies receive new uniforms

Forrest County Sheriff’s Office deputies are now wearing new uniforms.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff’s Office deputies are now wearing new uniforms.

In the past, the deputies wore a polyester Class-A uniform, which made it difficult to move through the different terrain on a daily basis.

“For what our deputies do, it didn’t make a whole of sense,” said Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims. “If they were doing a lot of traffic stops or something like that then it would be fine but they are on the ground, going through woods, out in rural areas so the polyester just didn’t make sense anymore.”

With the lighter material, deputies can now carry their on-duty equipment like radios, handcuffs and tasers on their chests instead of their belts.

“The other advantage to it is it takes weight load off your waistband, and it puts it higher on you,” said FCSO Sgt. Nate Robertson. “It’s better for carrying it because it’s not all on your hips, weighing you down.”

According to the sheriff’s office, each uniform costs about $1,500 per deputy.

