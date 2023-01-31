Win Stuff
UPDATE: Missing boaters found safe by Coast Guard

A 19-foot red and white Mako skiff four overdue boaters were aboard before going missing in the...
A 19-foot red and white Mako skiff four overdue boaters were aboard before going missing in the vicinity of Biloxi Bay near Biloxi, Mississippi, on Jan. 31, 2023. The missing boaters are 42-year-old female Victoria Elizabeth Farr, 37-year-old male Richard Allen, 12-year-old female Piper Nicole Farr, 11-year-old male Chase Jaxon Craig.(U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast Guard has located the four overdue boaters, WLOX News learned just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition.

Officials said Victoria Elizabeth Farr, 42, Richard Allen, 37, Piper Nicole Farr, 12, and Chase Jaxon Craig, 11, were aboard a 19-foot red and white Mako skiff.

The group was expected to return Monday at 8 p.m., but did not come home. The boaters’ truck and trailer were still left unattended at the Lake Mars Pier.

After realizing they hadn’t returned, a concerned family friend called the Coast Guard early Tuesday morning around 4:27 a.m.

Coast Guard Station Gulfport launched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew, a Station Gulfport 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew, and a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew to search.

Other agencies that helped in the search included Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, the National Park Service, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

