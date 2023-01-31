Win Stuff
3 arrested Saturday after narcotics found during safety checkpoint on U.S. 98

Crystal Miller, 33 (left), and Devin Marzan, 29 (right) both of Pensacola, Fla., were arrested...
Crystal Miller, 33 (left), and Devin Marzan, 29 (right) both of Pensacola, Fla., were arrested during a safety checkpoint that was conducted by Marion County deputies on Jan. 28. Stephen Ritchie, of McComb (not pictured), was also arrested during the checkpoint.(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three people were arrested on drug charges Saturday during a safety checkpoint on U.S. Highway 98.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were conducting the safety checkpoint on U.S. 98 East and Enon Road, when they made contact with a vehicle driven by Crystal Miller, 33, of Pensacola, Fla. The sheriff’s office says Miller gave the deputies false information about her identity.

Miller had two other passengers with her in the vehicle: Stephen Ritchie, of McComb, and Devin Marzan, 29, of Pensacola, Fla.

Deputies saw drug paraphernalia in plain view in the vehicle. Miller was suspected of driving under the influence and admitted to using and having possession of narcotics in the vehicle during Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

MCSO says numerous narcotics and other items were found by deputies during the course of the investigation. The narcotics that were found include:

  • Marijuana
  • Methamphetamine
  • Fentanyl
  • Heroin
  • Oxycodone
  • Xanax
  • Adderall

A firearm, digital scales, containers, syringes, pipes and bagging materials were also found, according to the sheriff’s office.

Miller was charged with the following offenses:

  • Four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm
  • Felony possession while in possession of a firearm
  • DUI – other substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia and providing false information to law enforcement.

MCSO says she also has two out-of-state warrants from Florida and West Virginia.

Marzan was charged with six counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and Ritchie was charged with felony possession.

