01/31 Ryan’s “Widespread, Dense Fog” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

We’re in for an even more foggy day than we saw yesterday, as Dense Fog Advisories have been issued for all Pine Belt counties until 10 AM. Visibility is affected across the area, and I can personally confirm it to be as low as hundreds of feet or less at times. This can cause real problems on the roadways for your morning commute, so please remember to slow down out there and give yourself a few extra minutes to get where you need to go. This foggy weather will also stick with us for a little longer than usual, lasting into the late morning like it did yesterday. I expect we’ll see less of it tomorrow morning as things dry out a little, but even then we’re going to keep those cloudy skies and our random chance of a short-lived sprinkle until Thursday.

That’s when our next “weather maker” is expected, as a slow-moving front creeps into the area almost immediately after midnight on Wednesday. The structure and positioning of this front will keep rain overhead essentially all day, even lasting into the early morning hours of Friday. Last week it looked like Thursday may have been a severe weather day, but now it looks considerably weaker. We may hear a rumble of thunder or two, but all in all it looks like it’ll be more rain than thunderstorms, and thankfully we’ll see plenty of sun as we finish Friday and head into next week.

