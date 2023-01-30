Wreck on Hwy 98 kills Lucedale man

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Saturday wreck killed a Lucedale man in George County.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 98 in George County.

A 2001 Nissan Xterra was traveling west on the Highway when the vehicle left the road and overturned.

The driver, 41-year-old Rodney Holman of Lucedale, received fatal injuries from the crash.

The cause of the wreck is being investigated by MHP.

