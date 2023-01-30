Sixth Street Museum District to kick off Black History Month with second installation of ‘Faces of Eureka’ banners

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sixth Street Museum District will kick off Black History Month by unveiling the second installation of the “Faces of Eureka” banners.

The unveiling will take place during a brief program and reception on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 11 a.m., in the Historic Eureka School cafetorium.

The banners highlight an additional seven Eurekeans including former Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny Dupree.

“We unveiled our first installation of banners during Eureka’s Centennial Celebration with the promise to feature additional alumni, and, so it is fitting that we have our second banners installed as we begin the celebration of Black History Month in Hattiesburg,” said Latoya Norman, director of museums. “The new banners will be located on Mobile Street and intersect with the first installation of banners hung on E. Sixth Street.”

The photographer for this project is a Hattiesburg native, Kate Dearman, who now resides primarily in Nashville, Tenn. She will be speaking during the program.

“Kate has graciously given of her time and talents for this project, and we appreciate her dedication to our efforts as we continue to highlight the former students of Eureka School,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.

Community Bank is a sponsor of the Sixth Street Museum District’s Black History Month programming, and Jeff Lacher, the bank president, will also speak during the program.

Historic Eureka School is located at 410 E. Sixth Street.

