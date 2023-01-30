Pine Belt church gives back to tornado victims

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - New Hopewell Baptist Church members drove nearly 200 miles to Selma, Ala., to pitch in with the tornado recovery relief effort.

New Hopewell members set up at Tabernacle Baptist Church, where everybody was invited to eat a meal.

The church was able to feed nearly 375 people.

