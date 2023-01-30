Win Stuff
Pine Belt church gives back to tornado victims

Pine Belt church carries donations to Selma, Ala.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - New Hopewell Baptist Church members drove nearly 200 miles to Selma, Ala., to pitch in with the tornado recovery relief effort.

New Hopewell members set up at Tabernacle Baptist Church, where everybody was invited to eat a meal.

The church was able to feed nearly 375 people.

Pine Belt church carries donations to Selma, Ala.
NAACP to host CPR class next month
JCSD encourages safe driving during wet road conditions
Cancer patient urging others to be assertive with doctors