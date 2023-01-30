NAACP to host CPR class next month

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County NAACP will hold a community health care class next month.

Medical professionals will be on hand to give step-by-step instructions on how to properly perform CPR.

Organizers say the event was inspired by the quick action used to aid Buffalo Bills player Demar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field.

The event’s instructor has been in health care for 23 years and says the ability to keep a person’s blood flowing is vital.

“We teach that now more so to restore circulation,” said Dr. Tera Smith-Riddick. “And we know that there is a time limit on circulation to vital organs; heart, lungs and brain.

“So, we want to preserve life and neurological status as soon as possible.”

The class will take place at St. James CME Church on Feb. 11 at 10 a.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.