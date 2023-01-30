Moselle Water Association issues boil water notice

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil water notice has been issued for some Moselle Water Association customers.

According to the association, approximately 50 customers who live on Russell Lane, Dunagin Boulevard and Camp Road are under the notice.

The association said the water line has since been fixed.

The notice will remain in effect until further notice.

