Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Luke Bryan to headline show at Brandon Amphitheater August 13

Luke Bryan to headline show at Brandon Amphitheater August 13
Luke Bryan to headline show at Brandon Amphitheater August 13(none)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Five-time Entertainer of the Year, Luke Bryan announced his “Country On Tour” will make a stop at Brandon Amphitheater on August 13.

The 36-city tour kicks off in Syracuse, New York on June 15.

Produced by Live Nation, special guests throughout the tour include many of country music’s up-and-coming artists, including Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Conner Smith, and DJ Rock to name a few.

The Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music Awards named Bryan Entertainer of the Year.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m. at Lukebryan.com.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sawmill restaurant is under new management with an unclear future leaving some residence hoping...
Sawmill Restaurant officially closes; locals reflect on its heyday
Cancer patient urges others to be more assertive with doctors
Cancer patient urging others to be assertive with doctors
Five Jones County volunteer fire departments had units on scene for more than four hours...
Jones County fire units deal with brush fire
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
"First Lego Robotic Competition" held at Oak Grove
1st Lego Robotics Competition held Saturday at Oak Grove Middle School

Latest News

Inaugural Mississippi Makers’ Challenge winner announced after more than 130,000 votes cast
Hancock Whitney sponsors search for ‘Coolest Thing Made in Mississippi’
Gov. Tate Reeves to deliver State of the State address Monday
Pine Belt church gives back to tornado victims
Pine Belt church gives back to tornado victims
Pine Belt church carries donations to Selma, Ala.
Pine Belt church carries donations to Selma, Ala.