JCSD encourages safe driving during wet road conditions

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging drivers to proceed carefully on the roads with all the rain falling in the Pine Belt.

The weather can make roads slick, causing issues for drivers, including the possible hydroplane.

However, it can also impact the time needed for first responders to get to calls.

“The weather’s awful outside. the fog is bad,” Jones Co9unty Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall said. “So, the response time for first responders is very slow right now because obviously they need to get there.

“Everybody needs to leave in plenty of time, drive slow, watch out for the person ahead of you, because when you hit your brakes, you’re not going to stop like you normally do.”

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department advised all drivers to take plenty of time to get to their destinations in rainy, drizzly conditions.”

