Gov. Tate Reeves delivers State of the State address

Gov. Tate Reeves outlines his priorities during his State of the State address before a joint...
Gov. Tate Reeves outlines his priorities during his State of the State address before a joint session of the Legislature on the steps of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves will deliver his State of the State address Monday evening.

In the speech, he’s expected to touch on topics such as the elimination of the state income tax and what Gov. Reeves calls the “new pro-life agenda.” This after last year’s Dobbs decision overturned Roe v. Wade.

He’s also expected to speak on both economic developments in the state and workforce developments.

