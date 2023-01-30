Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Gov. Tate Reeves to deliver State of the State address Monday

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is set to give his annual State of the State address Monday.

He will discuss the status and progress of Mississippi under his leadership.

Reeves is expected to outline his goals for lawmakers at the state capitol during this legislative session.

Full details about the governor’s address have not yet been released but he’s expected to talk about some of his administration’s accomplishments over the past year and begin to make his case for re-election.

The governor will deliver the state of the state address at 5:00 tonight on the south steps of the capitol building.

WLBT will stream the event live and have a full recap of his remarks.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sawmill restaurant is under new management with an unclear future leaving some residence hoping...
Sawmill Restaurant officially closes; locals reflect on its heyday
Five Jones County volunteer fire departments had units on scene for more than four hours...
Jones County fire units deal with brush fire
Cancer patient urges others to be more assertive with doctors
Cancer patient urging others to be assertive with doctors
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
"First Lego Robotic Competition" held at Oak Grove
1st Lego Robotics Competition held Saturday at Oak Grove Middle School

Latest News

Pine Belt church gives back to tornado victims
Pine Belt church gives back to tornado victims
Pine Belt church carries donations to Selma, Ala.
Pine Belt church carries donations to Selma, Ala.
NAACP offering CPR class in February
NAACP to host CPR class next month
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Mississippi to be well represented in Super Bowl LVII