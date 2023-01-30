Bar fight leaves several people injured Saturday night, Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an altercation that happened at a bar on the Forrest-Stone County line this past Saturday night.

According to a statement provided by the sheriff’s office, several people were injured in the altercation that started a fight between multiple people.

The sheriff’s office said several people were injured, with two people being taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

WDAM 7 will continue to follow the case whenever new information becomes available.

