Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Bar fight leaves several people injured Saturday night, Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating

The sheriff’s office said several people were injured, with two people being taken to nearby...
The sheriff’s office said several people were injured, with two people being taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.(WDAM Staff)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an altercation that happened at a bar on the Forrest-Stone County line this past Saturday night.

According to a statement provided by the sheriff’s office, several people were injured in the altercation that started a fight between multiple people.

The sheriff’s office said several people were injured, with two people being taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

WDAM 7 will continue to follow the case whenever new information becomes available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sawmill restaurant is under new management with an unclear future leaving some residence hoping...
Sawmill Restaurant officially closes; locals reflect on its heyday
Cancer patient urges others to be more assertive with doctors
Cancer patient urging others to be assertive with doctors
Five Jones County volunteer fire departments had units on scene for more than four hours...
Jones County fire units deal with brush fire
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
"First Lego Robotic Competition" held at Oak Grove
1st Lego Robotics Competition held Saturday at Oak Grove Middle School

Latest News

Inaugural Mississippi Makers’ Challenge winner announced after more than 130,000 votes cast
Hancock Whitney sponsors search for ‘Coolest Thing Made in Mississippi’
Luke Bryan to headline show at Brandon Amphitheater August 13
Luke Bryan to headline show at Brandon Amphitheater August 13
Gov. Tate Reeves to deliver State of the State address Monday
Pine Belt church gives back to tornado victims
Pine Belt church gives back to tornado victims