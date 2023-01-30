01/30 Ryan’s “Damp & Dreary” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Today will not be the prettiest day to start off the week, but it will thankfully be a tad drier. That’s because we won’t see the all day rain we saw yesterday, just some lingering drizzle or a passing light shower at the worst today, but we will keep those clouds and the warm, humid air. I can’t rule out some random, lingering drizzle from time to time throughout the day, but we won’t see anything more consistent for the next few days. Tuesday and Wednesday look just as cloudy and with a similar, though slightly lower chance of a stray shower. Thursday is when that’s set to change as our next front arrives, bringing an 80% chance of rain and our next chance of thunderstorms. It doesn’t look like a concerning type of weather event, but I imagine we’ll see a “low” or “very low” chance of severe weather. A shower or two may linger into Friday morning, but after that we’ll see rapid clearing leading to a sunny and beautiful end of the week and weekend.

For today, expect a warmer than average high near 69 degrees with an occasional short-lived light shower or bout of drizzle. Cloudy skies will linger into the night, which will be another warmer one with a low near 57. The next few days will be slightly cooler in the low 60s, but we’ll be right back to 70 ahead of that Thursday front.

